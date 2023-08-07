Voters in Nebraska are often referred to as “the second house.” This reference relates to the unique role Nebraska citizens play in our unicameral, or single legislative body, system of state government. Nebraska’s second house is encouraged and enabled to be active participants. Each bill that is introduced in the Nebraska legislature receives an open hearing that the public can attend and testify at. Nebraska also allows citizens, who are registered to vote, the ability to propose or amend legislation with a ballot initiative, or to repeal a recently passed law through a ballot referendum.

Both the ballot initiative and ballot referendum require the signatures of at least 5 percent of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Ballot initiatives also require the signatures of at least 7 percent of all Nebraska registered voters in order to be placed on the ballot. Similarly, a proposed constitutional amendment requires the signatures of 10 percent of the state’s registered voters, a constitutional referendum 5 percent, and a ballot referendum to repeal a recently passed law requires 10 percent of registered voters signatures.

Proposals to change the law, propose a new law or a constitutional amendment must submit their signatures four months before the next general election. Ballot referendums, to repeal a law, must submit their signatures within 90 days from the end of the legislative session during which the law in question was passed.

This year there have been 7 ballot initiatives and 1 ballot referendum filed to the Nebraska Secretary of State. Three of the ballot initiatives relate to constitutional amendments. The first would allow Nebraskans to utilize all plants in the genus cannabis, which includes marijuana. This initiative would allow Nebraskans to vote on whether to effectively end all current Nebraska restrictions regarding marijuana.

The next constitutional amendment ballot initiative would replace income, property and sales taxes with a consumption tax. Under this proposal, the revenue generated by the consumption tax would be allocated by the Governor and the Legislature. If passed, local government control over local schools, county and city services would be replaced by a centralized system run from Lincoln. The final constitutional amendment ballot initiative exempts groceries from the consumption tax and centralized budget process created by the companion constitutional amendment previously described.

The remaining four ballot initiatives create new laws. The first two allow for and regulate the use of medical cannabis or medical marijuana. A third ballot initiative requires Nebraska employers to provide paid sick leave for employees. A final initiative would amend current law by prohibiting all elective abortions. Nebraska currently allows elective abortions up to the 12th week of pregnancy. All seven ballot initiatives have until the summer of 2024 to submit the signatures required to be placed upon the ballot for the November 2024 general election.

The lone ballot referendum would put the question on whether to repeal the recently passed Opportunity Scholarship Act before voters. This Opportunity Scholarship Act allows for tax credits for donations made to scholarship granting organizations, which provide scholarships for private school tuition for low-income families. Since this referendum would repeal current law, the signatures required have to be submitted by the end of August, or 90 days after the end of the session during which the legislation was passed.

Being a member of Nebraska’s second house brings the responsibility of being informed about the petitions you are being asked to sign. To learn more about the ballot initiatives and referendum, visit the Nebraska Secretary of State at: https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/current-petitions-circulation.

To learn more about the ballot initiative and referendum process visit: https://sos.nebraska.gov/sites/sos.nebraska.gov/files/doc/elections/2018/state-initiative-and-referendum-packet.pdf

If I can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My staff members — Matt and Katie — are available to assist you with your needs and they pass along messages, so if you’d like a call back, please let them know!