Nebraska’s Growth: Rooted in agriculture

Value-Added Agriculture

Value-added agriculture means taking the traditional crops we grow and transforming them into products with greater economic value. We’ve successfully grown value-added agriculture by making it attractive for food processors to invest here. Last week, Scoular announced a $75 million expansion of the Petsource plant in Seward—just over a year after opening. The increase in capacity will create opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to supply chicken and beef to source the facility. Sustainable Beef recently received unanimous approvals from North Platte’s Planning Commission and Community Redevelopment Authority to move forward on its proposed beef packing plant. It plans to employ 875 Nebraskans and have capacity to process 1,500 head of cattle per day. In August, Danish firm Novozymes announced a $300 million investment in increase protein production in Blair.

We’re also promoting biofuels to grow Nebraska through value-added agriculture. Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump and keeps the air clean by cutting toxic emissions. Ethanol also creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families by growing demand for the crops they cultivate. Over 30% of the corn grown in our state goes to our ethanol industry.