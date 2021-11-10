Nebraska’s global reach

Nebraskans often talk about how we feed the world. It’s true now more than ever. The crops and livestock we grow and the goods we make reach far-flung places across the globe. Diners in Japan, drivers in Germany, and farmers in Africa all benefit from the products we make and grow. Our international relationships are having a big impact. Over the past decade, Nebraska exports have totaled almost $10 billion per year. Continuing to grow international trade will create more great-paying jobs to keep our kids and grandkids in Nebraska and attract more people here to our state.

To do this, we brought together all the major stakeholders involved in trade in Nebraska. In July 2017, I convened a Council for International Relations in Nebraska. It aligns the work of leaders in agriculture, business, education, and state agencies to more effectively promote our state. One of the Council’s first initiatives was to advocate for a renegotiated North American trade agreement. By signing USMCA, the Trump Administration delivered on our Council’s goals of reducing tariff barriers and modernizing the trade deal to reflect technological advances. USMCA took effect on July 1, 2020. In 2021, USMCA has helped put the United States on track to break the previous record for annual ag exports to both Canada and Mexico.