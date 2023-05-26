Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska Travel Association Annual 2023 Brochure Swap was held in Kearney last Wednesday with hundreds of brochures being offered up for exchange with all other attendees. While it was good to see all of the old, familiar faces and catch up on the last six months, everyone was on a mission to fill their carts and wagons full of all of the 2023 newly-printed brochures and booklets. I saw my chance as Shirley from the Nebraska Tourism Office unloaded a case of Nebraska Passport Programs, and I grabbed a big bundle . . . so I once again have a good supply on hand. I also have the 2023 Nebraska Wine Passports available as well. I do not, however, have any Nebraska Beef Passports, as yet. I’ll keep trying!

Along with the Brochure Swap comes the announcement of the hiring of not just one, but two vacation guides (traveler counselors) to help with the staffing of the York Westbound Information Center. Along with regulars Doris Bowman and Margie Ekeler, I’m very excited that Nebraska Tourism has added Steve Moseley and John Boyer of York. Both came highly recommended with their knowledge and experience of Nebraska, especially the western part of the state. I know Steve is a natural-born story teller and yarn-spinner . . . which out-of-state visitors love. I’m sure that John will have no trouble competing with Steve! It should be a fun summer working with all of you. Welcome on board!

I feel very badly that I neglected to mention Mrs. Deb (Heskett) when I recapped Carlos’s graduation party. Had it not been for her, we would not have had such a successful event. The house and yard were decorated, silverware was even wrapped and tied up in blue napkins, photos were carefully placed on a storyboard, and she even took the time to make homemade mints! Thanks, Mrs. Deb!

An update to the Kirshenbaum saga . . . currently he is residing in room 109 at the Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long-term Care in Central City. A much smaller facility than Madonna in Omaha, but a more family-oriented facility with a wonderful accommodating staff, which have been so nice to him. The food has been wonderful as well. Just as we are getting him settled in there, there is a good possibility that there may be an opening becoming available very soon right here. Fingers are crossed that it will all work out, and he will back in York in familiar surroundings. He will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on June 4th, and loves getting any kind of correspondence.

Unbelievably, it’s time to start thinking of some of York County’s most deserving individuals as Yorkfest King and Queen nominations have opened up. The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is looking for your nominations for the 2023 Yorkfest King and Queen. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration, which takes place from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10 of this year. Please submit your nominations by June 16 using this link: https//yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

It was a grand day for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the amazing, all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground at Mincks Park. Hundreds of folks of all ages were on hand to take part in the ceremony and take their turn testing out the equipment, designed by Unlimited Play, and installed by Eric Crouch and his company, Crouch Recreation. Spearheading this huge undertaking were parents Julie and Chad Hoffman and April and Brian McDaniel, in memory of their special children Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel. Also involved were Alisa and Paul Jaekel and their son, Gracin Jaekel. The York community came together in a way that only York can do it, and embraced it. And this is the most spectacular result. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all who worked and contributed to this!!!

For your calendars

May 29 — Waco Community Betterment Annual Memorial Day Breakfast — Waco Community Building 8 -11 a.m.

June 2-3 — Daylight Donuts Waystation Grand Opening — Celebrate National Donut Day

June 6 — Kid’s Russia to America Camp — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 10 — Citywide Garage Sales — Henderson

June 11-17 — York University Soulquest — Campuswide

June 16 — Annual York Chamber Golf Tournament — York Country Club

June 16-18 — Stromsburg’s Swedish Midsommar Festival — Stromsburg (stromsburgchamber.org for more information)

June 17 — York Area Cruisers 1st Annual Car Show — Harrison Park