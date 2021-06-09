Nebraska News

After 2019’s historic flooding, it would have been easy to lose hope. So many Nebraskans lost their belongings, their livelihoods, and even their homes to what seemed like endless waves of water and ice. All told, the floods of that spring cost us four lives and over $3 billion in damage.

But we didn’t lose hope. Instead, we banded together to make it through, and once we had, we worked together to rebuild.

The Nebraska Public Power District was crucial to our recovery. Many parts of their power grid were damaged or destroyed, but they still worked tirelessly to keep power running for the over one million Nebraskans they serve across 91 of our 93 counties.

NPPD has been rebuilding their infrastructure for over two years now, and through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), they will have access to more than $3.7 million to help them continue to do so. This is in addition to other federal funding they have already received, and this grant will help repair some of the critical utilities that were lost in 2019.