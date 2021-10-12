National Friends of Libraries Week approaching

We hope those who attended had a wonderful, magical experience at the Mad Hatter Tea Party on September 28. Mr. and Mrs. B entertained with stories and fun activities. Special crafts and snacks followed.

Don’t miss our (not so scary) Halloween Party on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join Mr. and Mrs. B for a spooky Sstorytime, ghoulish games, pumpkin decorating, and trick or treating! We hope to see you then…and don’t forget to wear your costume!

You still have time to view “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The 14 posters are displayed in the Kent Bedient Gallery inside Kilgore Memorial Library and will be available for viewing during regular business hours.

Thank you to Diane Crowder for your talent in filling the Elmer Baker Showcase with seasonal items. Next time you are in the library, take a moment to see what’s new in the lighted display case. This month features scarecrows, pumpkins and other fall décor.

Mark your calendars. We are excited to be starting our Christmas Craft Club on Monday, November 1. This fun family event will be held each Monday through December 13. Join us at 5 p.m., as we transform recycled books into holiday decorations. This “make and take” event is sure to create wonderful memories for everyone!