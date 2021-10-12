National Friends of Libraries Week approaching

National Friends of Libraries Week promotes groups who support libraries across the country. Focusing on the third week in October each year, the observance provides the opportunity for groups to increase awareness about membership opportunities, their goals, projects and more.
Library Friends groups help support local libraries in a variety of ways. As a volunteer organization, their programs raise money for library needs. They also help keep the public informed through displays, engage youth and teens, and so much more.
The week celebrates the contributions of Friends groups across the nation. Their dedication to their local libraries leaves a lasting and positive impact on their libraries and their communities. In fact, some libraries were established through the efforts of Friends groups. Not only do friends groups support local libraries, but they also contribute to growing academic and scientific libraries.
Friends of the Kilgore Memorial Library advocate for the library's welfare and strive to strengthen the Library's resources to the community. Proceeds from memberships, book sales, private donations, and fundraisers go to support library collections, special programs, and many valuable extras that enhance our library. Some members support the Friends group simply by paying annual dues, while others become more involved in programs and activities.
We hope those who attended had a wonderful, magical experience at the Mad Hatter Tea Party on September 28. Mr. and Mrs. B entertained with stories and fun activities. Special crafts and snacks followed.
Don’t miss our (not so scary) Halloween Party on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join Mr. and Mrs. B for a spooky Sstorytime, ghoulish games, pumpkin decorating, and trick or treating! We hope to see you then…and don’t forget to wear your costume!
You still have time to view “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The 14 posters are displayed in the Kent Bedient Gallery inside Kilgore Memorial Library and will be available for viewing during regular business hours.
Thank you to Diane Crowder for your talent in filling the Elmer Baker Showcase with seasonal items. Next time you are in the library, take a moment to see what’s new in the lighted display case. This month features scarecrows, pumpkins and other fall décor.
Mark your calendars. We are excited to be starting our Christmas Craft Club on Monday, November 1. This fun family event will be held each Monday through December 13. Join us at 5 p.m., as we transform recycled books into holiday decorations. This “make and take” event is sure to create wonderful memories for everyone!