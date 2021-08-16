Music trivia, once again

The other TV star who hit number one was General Hospital star Rick Springfield. He went to number one with Jessie’s Girl.

The Beatles dominated the charts in the 60s and early 70s. It’s really no surprise that as solo artists they would be successful. George Harrison was the first (and last) to have a number one song. He did it with My Sweet Lord. In fact, he was sued for the song because it was believed he stole the music from another number one song, He’s So Fine (I know you are humming both songs right now to compare). He lost the case but stresses he didn’t intentionally steal the song, however the evidence is clear.

He had two other number one songs including the last solo Beatles song to hit number — Got My Mind Set on You, which was an unusual cover song by a former Beatle who was a gifted writer.

Ringo had two number ones coming from the same album, Ringo, which were You’re Sixteen and Photograph which he co-wrote and sang harmony with George. His album had contributions from each of his bandmates making it a somewhat Beatles album.

John was the last to hit number one with Whatever Gets You Through the Night and the later (Just Like) Starting Over with his wife, Yoko Ono.