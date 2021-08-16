Music trivia, once again

I’ve been lately posting on Facebook about these new American Top 40 posts. Now, I should say there are very few facts I do not know about the pop charts during the 70s, so when I see these posts on the top songs of the week, I usually count the number ones (either past of future) and list them on Facebook. I am usually correct which seems to astound people.
You have to understand that I Iistened to AT 40 religiously growing up in the 70s and some things just stick with me and come out once in a while.
The other day I counted 12 number ones on a list and was soon corrected by another person that it was indeed 13 on the list. I recounted the and sure as can be, he was right. I apologized online for my error and realized that someone had the nerve to know more than I did…imagine that.
It has been several years since I have listened to the charts. I can’t keep up with them since I don’t listen like I used to. Still, there were some pretty impressive things in the day.
Two TV stars hit number one and both were not on anyone’s radar. Vicki Lawrence from The Carol Burnette Show hit the top of the charts with The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia, a song originally written for Cher but Sonny Bono turned it down for his wife. I remember watching her perform that song on The Carol Burnette Show and was quite impressed.
The other TV star who hit number one was General Hospital star Rick Springfield. He went to number one with Jessie’s Girl.
The Beatles dominated the charts in the 60s and early 70s. It’s really no surprise that as solo artists they would be successful. George Harrison was the first (and last) to have a number one song. He did it with My Sweet Lord. In fact, he was sued for the song because it was believed he stole the music from another number one song, He’s So Fine (I know you are humming both songs right now to compare). He lost the case but stresses he didn’t intentionally steal the song, however the evidence is clear.
He had two other number one songs including the last solo Beatles song to hit number — Got My Mind Set on You, which was an unusual cover song by a former Beatle who was a gifted writer.
Ringo had two number ones coming from the same album, Ringo, which were You’re Sixteen and Photograph which he co-wrote and sang harmony with George. His album had contributions from each of his bandmates making it a somewhat Beatles album.
John was the last to hit number one with Whatever Gets You Through the Night and the later (Just Like) Starting Over with his wife, Yoko Ono.
Then there is Paul. Paul hit number one with a total of eight solo number ones. Two were duets, one with Stevie Wonder and the other with Michael Jackson. Paul has the distinction of having two of his number ones be their year’s top song, Silly Love Songs and Say, Say, Say.
All together the four of them had a total of 14 number ones staying on top. When you include the 20 number ones as Beatles, that’s impressive. George also shares the distinction of the longest time between number ones with Cher.
There are plenty of oddities on the charts during the 70s and 80s. Grand Funk Railroad had one of the two weeks at number one with their version of The Locomotion.
Tony Orlando and Dawn hit number one three times and each one stayed for three weeks at a time. One of them, Tie a Yellow Ribbon, was the number one song of that year.
Oliva Newton-John hit number one a total of five times. One was a duet with John Travolta, (You‘re the One that I Want) and her last one stayed at number one for many weeks and was the number one song of the year (Physical).
There were several instrumental songs that topped the chart including Love’s Theme and Rocky (Gonna' Fly Now). Several songs from movies went to number one including Chariots of Fire and The Way We Were.
Michael Jackson started a trend by having song debut at number one. You are Not Alone holds the distinction of having the first song to top the charts at week one.
Whitney Houston followed suit with The Shoop Shoop Song.
The biggest drop from number one is shared by Billie Preston, Bachman Turner Overdrive and John Lennon who each went from the number one song one week to number 14 the next.
Lots of songs went to the top, dropped to number two and returned to number one including songs by John Denver, Kim Carnes and David Bowie.
A couple top songs from the 50s and 60s returned to the charts in the 70s including The Monster Mash and Gotta’ Get You Into My Life.
One woman hit the top five times including the most successful duet of the 70s, Endless Love with Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross.
There are lots of great trivia from the music charts…I’ve just got the tip of the iceberg here.