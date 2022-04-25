Moving on without Jack and looking toward the summer

This has been quite a week for us. We first of all had to put our dog Jack down. It was sad but the right thing to do. We got plenty of nice notes from family and friends around the country…even Mom sent a very nice note. All the other animals have been looking for Jack. It’s heartbreaking to watch, but they are slowly coming around to understanding Jack’s not coming home. It’s been hard for us too. You get so used to having him here.

Bob made the difficult choice to ask Kim at Adopt A Pet to look out for a dog for us. We went there over the weekend to see two dogs Kim had identified for us. They were two beautiful dogs which we tested with cats at YAAP and they both ignored the cats. Now Cletus at home will not be ignored and Winkie, the young kitten at home, is a bit of a wild child. They are always jumping on the dogs, but in a playful way. It’s McGee, the Yorkie at home, that we are concerned about. He and Jack were best buddies. They went outside together, went on walks together and generally were inseparable. How would he react to a new dog? We are going to take McGee up to YAAP this week to see how he does with both of them. I think he’ll be fine and it might take a while. I just hope he’ll welcome a new dog like he was welcomed a couple of years ago. I want to thank Kim for looking out for the two dogs she found.

We took Susan to Lincoln on Saturday to meet up with her son Tommy, his son Braydon and his wife Katie. We met at the east Lazlo’s. We got to sit outside which was marvelous. We didn’t have to wait a half hour and it was quite noisy inside. We got served right away and it was delicious. The best thing about the evening was spending time with them. We talked about so many things and it was good to see Susan having such a great time. We talked about how her other son’s daughter, Kaylor and her boyfriend Alex are coming back to York in June to perform at the York Country Club. Katie can’t make it because she’ll be in Florida at a convention at that time (we all feel sorry for her), but son Chris and family are coming up from Arizona for the event. The real scary thing is Mom is planning on coming. She has watched Kaylor preform on YouTube before and she wants to hear her in person. She can only come if my sister will drive her (don’t get me started on that). Fortunately, my sister has a standing shopping agreement with several stores in town, so as long as she gets here on time to drop some money in town, she’ll do it. She too has seen Kaylor perform on YouTube and is anxious to hear her live and in person. Am I anxious to have them all meet? We’ll see.

I’ve been spending the afternoons at the Kilgore Memorial Library cleaning 6,000 books (I’m about 1/3 done as of now). It’s sometimes tedious, but for the most part I enjoy it. I get to see people I haven’t seen in a while and it gets me out of the house. It’s something that needs to be done, but they simply don’t have the staff or the time to do it. I certainly have the time and it’s nice to spend time with the great staff they have at the library.

I started going to the community center to swim every other day. It feels so good to be in the water and it’s great exercise for me. I go with my friend Annie. We have a great time and it’s nice to spend time with her as well.

Bob got a new rototiller which he has used to get our back yard garden in shape. I feel bad that I can’t help him much given my health, but it’s great therapy for him. He has two other gardens he tends. I had one of the plots, but I can’t weed as much as I used to. He gets dozens of seed catalogs each year. I tell him, “That’s what garden centers are for.” Then again, I prefer produce from the grocery store over home-grown. He makes fun of me because I would rather have canned green beans over fresh ones. In fact, we never had green beans growing up. I had my first green bean when I was 12 and at my cousin’s wedding. The waiter put a plate in front of me and I looked at it in horror. I asked my folks what it was. They were embarrassed that I didn’t know what they were but growing up, we had potatoes, corn, peas (from a can) and a lettuce salad, so you can’t blame me. Mom had a huge garden growing up in New York so she was used to have a variety of vegetables. My dad was a meat and potatoes man, so she compromised. We can go into the foods we ate and didn’t eat later…that’s a whole other column.