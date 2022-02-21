More useless trivia

Congrats to Madonna and company for another successful Home and Garden Show. The annual event was held at the Holthus Convention Center over this past weekend. I helped on Saturday and heard many nice comments about the show and convention center, and how lucky we are to have such a wonderful facility in our town. Sometimes I forget just how wonderful it is, and it takes some out-of-towners to remind us. Anyway, it is a great facility with lots of free parking and top-notch amenities.

I got lots of comments about my column last week so I decided it’s time for more useless information that is clogging up a normal brain. I concentrated on TV and music last week, now it’s time for movies.

As I may have mentioned before, there was a time between jobs when I started watching all the movies that have won Oscars for Best Picture. This led to me buying all the best pictures. I have them all and I‘ve watched them all — several I’ve watched multiple times. I often get asked what are my favorites and least favorites.

First, the least favorites.

It’s hard for me to pick between “English Patient” and “Braveheart” for my least favorite Best Picture wins. I think I have to pick “Braveheart” as my least favorite with “English Patient” as a close second. The reason I picked “Braveheart” is because I am not a big fan of Mel Gibson. Not only did he direct it (and won an Oscar for it), he starred in it too. I found myself rooting for his execution in the movie. They couldn’t behead him soon enough. Overacting, sure. But the story wasn’t that much better. Yes, I bought it, but I didn’t like it.

“English Patient” was just plain boring. That’s right . . . I said it . . . it was a snoozefest. There are some who may disagree with me, but that’s my opinion. If you need an excuse to sleep, I suggest renting it.

My favorites are between “Silence of the Lambs” and “Marty” -- two vastly different movies. “Lambs” has the distinction of one of three Best Pictures that won Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Picture. Only two other films in movie history did the same (“It Happened One Night” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest”). Also, it is ironic that the two shortest performances by a Best Actor and Actress were for Anthony Hopkins for “Silence of the Lambs” and Louise Fletcher for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

“Silence of the Lambs” introduced the world to Hannibal Lecture the classiest cannibal in the world played with smooth grace by Anthony Hopkins. It’s the finest example of a psychological thriller that keeps you breathless to the very end. With outstanding performances by Hopkins and Jodi Foster, it is a classic.

“Marty,” the shortest length of all the Best Picture winners, is a very sweet story of a guy (Best Actor Ernest Borgnine) falling for an equally homely girl (Betsy Blair) despite the objection of his friends and mother. This is a movie in which you root for the two main characters to finally make things happen despite all the hurdles. It’s just a nice movie.

Other notable films are “The Sound of Music,” “Annie Hall,” “All About Eve” and “West Side Story” in the positive side and “The Last Emperor,” “Out of Africa” and “The Greatest Show on Earth” on the negative side. Several won acting awards that shouldn’t have, and they include Charleston Heston for “Ben Hur,” Bing Crosby for “Going My Way” and Rex Harrison for “My Fair Lady.” Actors who should have won include Samuel L Jackson for “Pulp Fiction,” Robert Downey Jr. for “Chaplin” and Woody Harrelson for many roles. Did you know that Alfred Hitchcock never won a competitive Oscar despite “Rebecca” winning Best Picture and “Psycho,” “Rear Window” and “The Birds” all were nominated for Best Picture?

There has been one film with a sequel to win Best Picture -- “The Godfather” and “Godfather Part 2.” The 1960s had the biggest number of musicals to win Best Picture. They include “West Side Story,” “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady” and “Oliver.”

We have several Nebraskans who have won Oscars. They are Henry Fonda for “On Golden Pond,” Sandy Dennis for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe?” as well as Marlon Brando for “On the Waterfront” and “The Godfather,” and recently James Coburn for “Affliction.”

Speaking of Best Supporting Actors, did you know that Walter Brennan won three of these? They were for “Come and Get It,” “Kentucky” and “The Westerner.”

Well . . . that is some of the useless trivia clogging my head — whew, more room now!