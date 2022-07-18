More on the Marx Brothers

I recently completed my 13-film collection of The Marx Brother’s movies. I got the last one several months ago…I just found it a while back. The last of my collection was actually the last film they made together. It is mostly a solo effort of Harpo with his brothers as an afterthought. It is also the first movie by a young starlet named Marilyn Monroe. Overall, “Love Happy” was an OK film. Before I saw it, I always heard it was a poor film and the least funny of their pictures. I found it to be quite funny and better than some of their others. The biggest change in this movie was Groucho was without his trade moustache and eyebrows. Here he grew his own and he was still funny. True, it was mostly Harpo’s movie, but the others contributed to it.

What started in 1929 with “The Coconuts” ended in 1950’s “Love Happy.” Along the way they went from ”The Four Marx Brothers” to simply “The Marx Brothers.” The youngest member, Zeppo, left the group after five successful movies to become their agent. Zeppo didn’t have a routine, like his famous brothers. Instead, he was cast as the straight man. Legend has it that Zeppo was the funniest of the brothers in real life. It’s a shame he never got to demonstrate that on film. There was a fifth brother, Gummo, who was active in their vaudeville days but he was never in their films.

Their first two films, “The Coconuts” and “Animal Crackers,” were plays first and then adapted to films. Both were wildly successful and audiences were amazed at the antics of the brothers. “Animal Crackers” introduced the world to the famous Jeffery T. Spaulding, the African explorer. Groucho took off with this character which made him famous.

Their next film was written especially for them called “Monkey Business.” This film finds the boys as stowaways on a boat. This will be one of the only times Groucho is on an equal basis as his brothers. He usually had an upper position in society. The film is very funny as they try not to get caught in the boat. There are some very funny scenes.

Their next two are considered classics. In each film they put their own stamp on insanity. “Horse Feathers” takes place on a campus college, which has Groucho as the incoming president. He’s convinced that in order to succeed, the college needs a winning football team. Harpo and Chicco are mistaken as two football champs, and Groucho tries to get them to play on the team. It all ends up with the boys destroying the game and winning.

“Duck Soup” is considered their best effort. It takes place in the make-believe country of Freedonia where Groucho has just been named president. He quickly insults the president of neighboring Sylvania and the two countries go to war. The scene where they prepare for war is hilarious but the battle scene between the two is amazing. Even though the film was (and still is) a critical success, it did not do well at the box office in 1934. This is when Zeppo left the act and it was the three remaining brothers left.

They worked with Irving Thalberg on their next two films. He had them test new material in front of audiences first. This resulted in their two most successful films (both critically and financially) “A Night at the Opera” and “A Day at the Races.” Both had identical casts and teams working on the films. They both were different stories, but similar situations. Groucho plays Otis B. Driftwood, put in charge of the New York Opera Company. There are many memorable scenes including the famous stateroom scene where dozens of people are gathered in a cramped stateroom until Margret Dumont opens the door and they all come cascading out. The scene where they try to prevent the corrupt singer from starring in the opera is perfect for them.

“Races” is similar where they try to prevent a race horse from running with all the Marx Brothers’ stamp of approval on it. Thalberg died suddenly during production so he didn’t get to put his creative hands on it and it shows. While “Races” has its moments, it’s not as polished as “Opera.”

Their next film is a puzzlement to their fans. “Room Service” was an established play at the time and didn’t quite fit their mayhem. Despite featuring a young Lucille Ball, who had not established her comic genius yet, the film was a flop. She returned the favor 20 years later when she featured Harpo on her amazing “I Love Lucy.”

Their next three films are considered poor. “At the Circus” featured Groucho’s song, ”Lydia, the Tattooed Lady”. “Go West” was a movie any comedian of the day could have starred in and “The Big Store” was really a waste of their talents. After these, they announced their retirement.

They had each gone their separate ways when Zeppo brought them “A Night in Casablacna” for consideration. Since they all needed the money at the time, they came together for it. It was well worth their effort and helped capture the lunacy of the past.

And Harpo brought them “Love Happy” which would be their last film.

Afterwards they returned to their solo careers. Chico toured with his band, Harpo did guest appearances and Groucho began a 10-year run with “You Bet Your Life” on radio and then TV.

Chico died in 1961 and Harpo died in 1964, thus ending one of the most remarkable acts in movie history. Groucho died in 1973, with Zeppo and Gummo living until 2000 . . . they were remarkable.

Groucho accepted an Honorary Oscar on behalf of his brothers shortly before he died. They are a great story starting from very humble beginnings and I am glad to own their legacy.