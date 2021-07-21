More choices and cleaner fuel at the gas pump

As we emerge from the pandemic and the economy begins to rebound, I’m focused on ensuring the industries that provide Nebraska jobs can continue to grow and thrive.

The ethanol industry is one of those. Nationwide, it provides tens of thousands of Americans with good-paying jobs, and it indirectly supports at least 200,000 more. In Nebraska alone, the 25 ethanol plants spread across our state are able to produce more than two billion gallons a year, making us the second-largest producer of this renewable fuel.

Higher ethanol blends are also far better for the environment than traditional gasoline. Study after study has shown that the more ethanol you blend into your gas, the cleaner it burns. Any plan to reduce emissions has to make ethanol part of the solution.

But last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit struck down an Environmental Protection Agency rule that allowed E15 – fuel that is 15 percent ethanol – to be sold year-round. Without this rule, E15 can only be sold from September to May in most areas of the country, leaving consumers with fewer choices during the busy summer months.

In their decision, the D.C. Circuit said that Congress didn’t intend for the EPA to apply this rule to E15. I recently introduced a bill to make it clear that we do.