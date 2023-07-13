“Mom, Dad, I’m bored!” We have all heard those famous words at some point of time during the summer. They have had just enough time away from school that they are now looking for you to entertain them. What to do…what to do. As parents, we want to keep the kids busy or should we be letting them take it easy. Or, are we the ones finding the chaos of summer to be overwhelming and making us “bored.” One suggestion is to let the library, specifically Kilgore Memorial Library in York, be your refuge. Even though the Summer Learning program has officially ended, there are still many things you can do with the library and all that it has to offer.

Have you checked out the Farmers Market yet? It is taking place on the library lawn, Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. We also have different musical groups playing music during the market. The music starts at 5:30 p.m., so come, shop at the market, then set up your chairs or throw a blanket on the lawn and enjoy the show! You can also come into the library and check out a new book or a topic that a child is interested in to further their curiosity. Let them stay up late and catch the fireflies. Kilgore Memorial Library has many books about bugs. Also, Balloon Days is coming July 14-16. Maybe, create a hot air balloon craft. Fridays, starting July 14 and ending Aug. 11, the Library will be hosting gaming days from 2 -4 p.m., with a finale on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. These events are for people ages 10 and up! I’m sure the kids will be bored after doing all of this!

And for us adults, keep turning in your punch cards so Seward doesn’t win the Highway 34 Smackdown Reading Challenge. There will also be a Community Leadership book club that will meet once a month. July’s meeting is on the 28th. Please contact the Kilgore Memorial Library for any questions.

Try something new. Celebrate all the random national holidays this month in July. July 11 is national Blueberry Muffin Day, one could surprise a friend with blueberry muffins.National Simplicity Day is July 12. Here at the library, we are taking a little bit of a break from Storytime and Lego Club just to get relaxation in. National Moon Day is July 20, one could find a book about the moon and space exploration. National Cheesecake Day is July 30 and you can try to bake a cheesecake together. Remember while cooking with children, double the expected amount of time to make it. But it will allow you to teach or review school topics like the dreaded fractions.