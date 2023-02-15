This week I testified before the Education Committee about LB565, a bill that I introduced to provide our schools with greater flexibility in providing more comprehensive behavioral and mental health training that focuses on suicide awareness and prevention.

Suicide awareness and prevention training is a very important part of the overall behavioral and mental health programs in our public schools. Under current law, Nebraska educators, school administrators and staff are required to take an hour of training focused on suicide awareness and prevention each year. This is a good thing. However, the current interpretation of the law has had the unintended consequence of forcing our educators to sit through essentially the exact same training year after year.

As a former school board member of Seward Public Schools, I feel strongly that our educators deserve more credit for retaining this information and that a valuable opportunity is being lost to provide additional information regarding behavioral and mental health, especially as it relates to suicide prevention in youth. LB585 simply provides our school districts the ability to provide our educators and staff with a more comprehensive training curriculum rather than repeating the same one-hour class year after year.

Former Senator Amanda McGill-Johnson, who authored the original legislation in 2014 that became law making suicide awareness and prevention training an annual focus for our schools, came in person to testify in favor of LB565. Eight other groups and individuals came out to voice their support for LB585, including several who had been directly impacted by suicide.

As we’ve learned through an unfortunate number of tragedies involving our youth in recent years, the factors contributing to suicide are varied and multifaceted. The warning signs are equally complicated and diverse. We cannot expect our educators to rely upon a one-size fits all approach in confronting this difficult issue, especially during a one-hour, once a year session. I am hopeful that through this simple change in legislation, we can identify more kids in distress and get them help they need.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members — Matt and Katie — are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance with. If you would like to sign up for the daily Unicameral update go to: http://update.legislature.ne.gov/