Memories of Dad

Growing up with your dad on TV was wild. Dad was the weatherman for an Omaha TV station for years. He had no training in weathercasting and had this sixth sense about the weather. When we had a weather warning, Dad would look at the clouds and normally tell us everything was OK. The one time he told us to get in the basement was May 6, 1975. That’s the day Omaha was hit by an F4 tornado which did extensive damage and killed three people. Somehow he knew that was the day. While we didn’t receive any damage that day, our Synagogue was destroyed. My sister was supposed to have Hebrew school that day but she had a stomach ache and missed it. When we saw how much damage had been done, we were glad my sister was sick that day and none of our family was effected.

I had great memories with Dad. I recalled one birthday he had several of my friends and me there to watch a midweek taping of “Creature Feature” with Dr. Sanguinary (a good friend of my dad, who hosted the show). It was so cool to watch this and my friends were so impressed, thanks to my dad. Later that year I had my Bar Mitzvah and dad invited Dr. Sanguinary to attend which he did in full make-up. Again, my friends and family were impressed and so was I, thanks to dad.