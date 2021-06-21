Memories of Dad

This past weekend was Father’s Day.
This is the fifth one without my dad. I can’t believe he has been gone that long.
I was the son who didn’t do well in sports (shocking). My older brother and younger brothers both did well in baseball. I was the kid who never hit a ball and the other team was told to come in, take a break, or have a nap when I was at the plate. But I did it anyway despite knowing what my abilities were because it was important to my dad. My brothers were both great at baseball and at least Dad could be proud of them.
It wasn’t until I was old enough to join the B’nai Brith Youth Organization….something my dad had done when he was my age. Finally, it was an experience we could with each other. I excelled in this and Dad was very proud of me. I rose through the ranks with my group and even did some national things too.
You see, the organization started in the 1920s right there in Omaha and it grew to be an international thing. Dad was there for all our reunions, events and events. One of our great memories was on Saturday mornings, Dad would take us kids out for pancakes after he dropped my older brother off for Saturday School. It was great. Just Dad, me and my younger sister (Mom was still sleeping). The pancakes were wonderful and I felt very special.
Fast forward to Dad’s last year, the roles were reversed and I took Dad out for breakfast. I had to cut up his food and help him feed himself, but it was still a very special time with him.
Growing up with your dad on TV was wild. Dad was the weatherman for an Omaha TV station for years. He had no training in weathercasting and had this sixth sense about the weather. When we had a weather warning, Dad would look at the clouds and normally tell us everything was OK. The one time he told us to get in the basement was May 6, 1975. That’s the day Omaha was hit by an F4 tornado which did extensive damage and killed three people. Somehow he knew that was the day. While we didn’t receive any damage that day, our Synagogue was destroyed. My sister was supposed to have Hebrew school that day but she had a stomach ache and missed it. When we saw how much damage had been done, we were glad my sister was sick that day and none of our family was effected.
I had great memories with Dad. I recalled one birthday he had several of my friends and me there to watch a midweek taping of “Creature Feature” with Dr. Sanguinary (a good friend of my dad, who hosted the show). It was so cool to watch this and my friends were so impressed, thanks to my dad. Later that year I had my Bar Mitzvah and dad invited Dr. Sanguinary to attend which he did in full make-up. Again, my friends and family were impressed and so was I, thanks to dad.
I have to admire mMom for taking care of Dad at home for as long as she could. I helped a few times with regular things Mom usually took care of and I was exhausted. I can’t believe she took care of him for as long as she did. We realized quickly that he needed professional help, that’s when we moved him to the Blumkin Home where he could get around the clock help and Mom could get some well needed rest. Dad flourished at the home. He got three meals per day and since he knew several people already there, he socialized again. We each spent time with him or took him on walks and he really seemed happy again.
I remember onw day when I went there to see him. He was in the eating area all by himself. The nurse came over to see what he wanted to eat and he pointed at me and said, “He knows what I want.” He recognized me and we had a great lunch together, just me and Dad. Later that night I got a call from Mom. Dad had a seizure and was in a coma. Mom didn’t know what to do. But my brothers had met with a doctor, a lawyer and Dad earlier and came up with a document that had some specific reasons to take him off life support which my mom had signed. Suddenly it was legally out of our hands, we realized his wishes. We took him off life support and that lasted five days.
In that time, most of his relatives came to him to say good-bye. After the last were to leave, my sister and I stayed to tell him it was OK to let go since all of his relatives came to say good-bye. Then we left. That night I got the call from the staff that he indeed let go and passed away in his sleep. In a way it was a relief. As we were planning the service, I asked my mom how she was doing. Her response was, “Your dad was really gone a couple of months ago…that’s when I grieved, now I’m relieved.”