The first Regular Session of the 108th Legislature concluded last week. On the second to last day of the session we considered several motions to override Governor Pillen’s vetoes of specific budget items.

The motion to override the veto of funding to assist our rural assisted living facilities and nursing homes failed on a vote of 22-24. To override a veto you need at least 30 votes. I voted to override this veto as Nebraska only reimburses our long-term care facilities an average of 58 cents for every dollar in cost for Medicaid patients. This is partially why Nebraska trailed only Texas in being the state with the highest number of nursing homes that closed last year. Texas has nearly 16 times the population of our state, which makes this data point even more shocking.

I also supported the effort to override Governor Pillen’s veto of the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. The funds invested in our rural communities through the Rural Workforce Housing program provide a vital function in supporting affordable housing for our workforce. The lack of affordable housing is the limiting factor in filling jobs in many of our rural communities. This program is also the only one that 90 of our 93 counties have available to build affordable housing. Ultimately, we fell short by five votes to override this veto.

Despite the results of the veto override, I remain committed to working with my colleagues to address the needs to sustain our assisted living facilities and nursing homes while providing additional incentive for the construction of affordable housing in our rural communities.

Looking back, we achieved more than I expected this session, especially considering that we operated during most of it under a non-stop filibuster. I introduced eight bills at the beginning of the year, or less than 1 percent of the total of 820 bills that were introduced. I am pleased to report that 7 out of my 8 bills were enacted into law. LB216, the first bill I introduced and that increases access to care for Nebraskans who suffer from glaucoma, was held in the Health and Human Services Committee to sort out some items related to training requirements and can be considered next year.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.