Marxism reinvented

And it’s not just NDE. The Nebraska State Education Association, the union for K-12 school teachers, came to the defense of their national organization, which recently voted to promote CRT.

Second, the Office of the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has launched a “journey toward anti-racism and racial equity.” It established a dedicated group of co-leaders who were tasked with “on-going review of institutional demands paired with responses.” Recently, this group of co-leaders released a statement on the Office of the Chancellor’s website providing a defense of CRT in which they argued that opponents of CRT were aiding the Klu Klux Klan.

It’s not just in the administration—CRT is also being pushed in the classroom. Consider how Dr. Kerry-Ann Escayg, a critical race theorist at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, describes her work: “Anti-racism informs all work that I undertake including the types of research activities I design and implement. I see research as a form of storytelling and anti-racist research as a form of activism.” From Dr. Escayg’s perspective, her research at the University is activism. It’s imperative that our University system reject academic activism in the classroom and center itself on open-minded, evidence-based investigation of our history and society.