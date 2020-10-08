Marik It Down -- College football’s Week 6 is here. Watch these games

Week Six of the college football season is upon us, and for the most part, things are going OK I think.

Here’s a fun fact about my upcoming Saturday: I’m likely not going to be watching any of these games I’m writing about because I have to attend a stranger’s wedding festivities in Omaha for most of the day.

Anyway, back to football. Let’s get on with my games to watch this Saturday:

No. 4 Florida (2-0) at No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1) at 11 a.m. on ESPN

Boy, this Florida offense is something else, isn’t it?

The Gators have the most dangerous attack in the SEC as they’re averaging 44.5 points. They have an All-American quarterback in Kyle Trask who has thrown 10 touchdowns and might be playing his way into a first-round NFL draft pick (I’m not kidding).

And their tight end. Oh, their tight end.

Kyle Pitts is a P-R-O-B-L-E-M out there. He’s 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and a nightmare cover. What does a defensive coordinator do with that guy? Pitts is too fast for a bigger linebacker and too big for a smaller safety. Half of his 12 catches have been touchdowns!