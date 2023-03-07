According to the Farmers' Almanac, this weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs.

The phrase is simple enough to figure out: the weather starts the month in a much calmer, nicer way (gentle, like a lamb) and the month then ends bad (roaring, like a lion). When it comes to March weather in Nebraska, things tend to jump around wildly!

March is now here - a month where we celebrate Women's History Month, St. Patrick's Day, daylight savings time, the first day of spring and National Reading Month.

“Read Across America Day” (the kickoff for National Reading Month) was March 2, which is also the birthday of one of the most beloved children’s book authors of all time — Dr. Seuss. Reading stories and antics about his wonderful characters is a rite of passage, and the perfect way to get children interested in reading books. We know that children who read — and are read to — do better in school and in life.

Introduce books to your children by reading aloud. Parents are their children’s first and most important teachers. The more engaged they are, the more value children will place on books and reading. Reading together is family time; it is fun time, cuddle time, a time to share and also a time to listen.

Have a good supply of engaging books for your children. Besides Kilgore Memorial Library, have you visited the Free Little Libraries in York? Stop by any of the six locations: Grand Central Foods, Head Start, East Hill Park, Mincks Park, York County Historical Association and York News-Times to see the great selection of children’s books.

Did you know….York’s library does not charge fees to receive a library card? Anyone who can show a photo ID with their current address can apply for a Kilgore Memorial Library card. Children under the age of 18 must have an adult show proof of address and sign that they will be responsible for the items charged to the minor’s card. The economic impact of allowing those who travel to York for work, health care needs, or household supplies is amazing. Every checkout receipt reminds patrons what they would have spent if they had purchased the items they borrow from the library. We see this as dollars left in their wallets to spend in other ways at York businesses.

During March the Kent Bedient Gallery will host Randy Howell’s York Middle School students’ art work. The Elmer Baker Display Case will also feature additional York Middle School art. We invite you to take the opportunity to view these wonderful exhibits. And don’t forget to read every day for at least 20 minutes!