Whew! What a great time this week has been! The Chamber Office team, Ambassadors and Young Professionals packed a lot in to four days. From VIBE @ 5 coupled with Ambassador on Tuesday an education session Wednesday to the Youth Involvement Fair and Young Professional’s Game night last night, we have been energized with all the connections that have been made.

We are all looking forward to tonight’s Business After Hours Salute to Educators that is taking place at York Country Club. The fun gets going at 5 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) with special attention to having non-meat options as well. We will announce the Educator of the Year prior to the raffle drawings. We invite the area educators, support staff members and the public to come together and celebrate. This is a 21 and over event.

York Citizens Advocacy and Renewed Horizon have been selected to be the beneficiaries of this year’s Leadership York’s Flavors Of York County project. This class has been working hard to line up food vendors and raffle prizes for the event. Make sure you purchase your tickets for this annual event that will take place Thursday, April 6 at the Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Come enjoy delicious samples from area caterers throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization! Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased from any leadership class member, the chamber office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event. See you April 6!

Our April VIBE@5 will be hosted at York General Hospital. The Leadership Team is looking forward to sharing exciting updates and plans for the organization with the public. Mark April 20 on your calendar now and plan to join York General and the Chamber for VIBE@5.

The first two weeks of May, the Chamber and York County Development Corporation will once again partner to celebrate Small Business Week and Economic Development Week. We are working on a joint effort to connect with our businesses and to offer educational programming that can provide additional tools for building a stronger business. These next couple of weeks we are finalizing our presenters and will be getting information out on how to register.

In an effort to always stay a bit ahead of things, the Chamber Crew has been busy working to get efforts off the ground for Firecracker Frenzy. Yes, already looking to July. At this point in time, we are reaching out to see if there are businesses that would be interested in hosting a “round up” at the register campaign in the month of June. With so many customers transacting business with cards, this has been an effective way to “donate change.” In addition to round up efforts, we will be also asking businesses that have hosted change boxes in the past if they are willing to do so again this year. There has been some Chamber businesses that have offered their financial support for this annual self-funded event. Firecracker Frenzy will take place July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds.

It seems like once Firecracker Frenzy is over, we go into overdrive for the remainder of the year. Balloon Days featuring the annual sidewalk sales will take place July 14 and 15 then Yorkfest will get underway September 7. We have already met with groups interested in hosting programs and events during Yorkfest and are always looking to add activities for the community. If you are looking to host an activity during Yorkfest (September 7–10), please contact our office so we work with you to have your event included.