Make LEGOs your New Year’s resolution

With January and a new year, many attempt New Year’s resolutions. Some of the New Year’s resolutions I have seen from my friends are reading more books, picking up or rediscovering hobbies and decluttering the home. With the passing of the holidays, many people wonder how to keep their minds and bodies busy. The library can help you with those New Year’s resolutions.

The Kilgore Memorial Library has a little bit of everything to offer our community. With National LEGO Day coming up on January 28, we wanted to highlight LEGOs. LEGOs were first invented in the 1930s, but were introduced to the United States in the 1960s. LEGOs have come a long way since just a random box of bricks. One can now buy kits, order specific pieces, build robotic LEGOs and even visit the LEGO store or LEGOLAND.

With the changes over the years, out popped groups that come together to share the hobby of LEGOs. The Kilgore Memorial Library’s LEGO Club meets Saturdays at 10 a.m. LEGOs bring out everyone’s inner child and imagination. Children and their adults are able to spend meaningful time together and keep their minds moving. Working with LEGOs has benefits such as hand/eye coordination, planning, spatial awareness and creativity, to just name a few. We hope to display their lovely creations at the library in the showcase this month. But with this endeavor, we are in need of LEGOs. As of right now, our LEGO builders have to break down the creations at the end of the time due to the amount of the LEGOs available. If you have LEGOs that are no longer needed in your home, please consider donating them to the LEGO Club where the builders would love the new pieces. You may drop off gently used LEGOs at the library during normal hours.

Now if LEGOs are not the new hobby you are looking for, there are many other family friendly activities and events at the library.

We have York Uncorked coming up on February 11, for an evening of appetizers and spirits.

The Kilgore Memorial Library Friends Group will be hosting author Jeff Barnes on March 1. He will be presenting the “Mad Queen of the Prairies.”

Good luck with all of your New Year’s resolutions and hobbies in the new year.