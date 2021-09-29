Made in Nebraska

• On September 1st, Monolith Materials announced it is adding 200 jobs over the next 18 months as it scales up production at its existing facility in Hallam and constructs another plant to manufacture carbon-free ammonia. Monolith’s innovative production of clean energy has attracted major international investments from Mitsubishi in Japan and SK in South Korea.

And we aren’t taking future growth for granted. As we grow Nebraska manufacturing, we’re developing a talent pipeline to connect youth in our state with rewarding careers right here in the Good Life. In 2015, I worked with the Legislature to launch the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) to familiarize 7th and 8th grade students with high-demand careers in manufacturing. Middle school is the time when students begin to gravitate toward a course of study based on their experiences and relationships. Gaining exposure to careers in manufacturing at an early age greatly increases the likelihood that students will pursue them.