Looking forward to a great start to 2023

I can hardly believe 2022 is coming to a close already. Time seems to accelerate each year. I used to think people were crazy when they told me time moved faster the older we get. Well, I am here to tell you, that is indeed a fact!

Jill has been working tirelessly on the York Ag Conference that will take place January 12. I mentioned a few weeks ago that we were making some exciting adjustments to the York Ag Expo. Jenny Rees, with UNL Extension, will continued to provide a key component to the day by offering professional certification trainings. She has noted that this will be a big year for those needing their required certifications and she is asking everyone to RSVP their intentions to attend. This will help Jenny and her team be best prepared for you. Please contact the Extension Office at 402-362-5508 to register.

Throughout the day, there will be multiple revolving experts speaking and talking with farmers and exhibitors. Kicking of the day, we will hear from Kim Slezak with the Nebraska Forest Service. She will touch on issues with wind, soil erosion, and odors from confinement operations. Aging windbreaks and shelter for stock from cold and hot winds will also be addressed. Later in the morning, Marissa Mann with Verdesian Life Sciences will visit with area farmers about Regenerative Agriculture. This term definitely encompasses a large variety of subjects and can become overwhelming at times as more information becomes available. Marissa will review current hot topics under the regenerative ag umbrella and focus on those coming down the pipeline in the near future.

Nebraska weather is always a bit of a mystery! As all ag producers know, it can be a trial to schedule the important tasks no matter what season. Join in the discussion with Meteorologist Brad Anderson about all things meteorology and get a little insight on the upcoming year. Since 1995, Brad Anderson has not only lived, but worked in Nebraska and provided our daily forecasts on 1011. Currently, you will see Brad reporting the daily forecasts and weather for Pure Nebraska. Later in the day learn about the importance of soil health will be addressed by Dan Leininger, with Upper Big Blue NRD. As world population and food production demands rise, keeping our soil healthy and productive is of paramount importance. That is why Dan Leininger, water conservationist and Project Grow coordinator with Upper Big Blue NRD, works to educate local producers on soil health and water conservation.

Play an important role in our live recording of the Grain IQ Podcast during the Ag Conference! Join Rural Radio Network’s Chad Moyer, host of the Grain IQ podcast, as he visits with two commodity brokers to learn about the latest trends and factors influencing commodity trade. Grain IQ is a production of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, in cooperation and with support from the Nebraska Soybean Board. Listen to Grain IQ on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or ruralradionetwork.com.

Coffee service and snacks will be provided all day for vendors and guests to enjoy together thanks to Central Valley Ag. Cornerstone Bank has again graciously agreed to sponsor the noon meal and the York County Corn Growers will host the Happy Hour at the conclusion of the conference. We are thankful for their part in a day that is set aside just for the farmers in York and the surrounding areas.

I would like to thank the Ag Conference sponsors that have assisted the Chamber with their time, talent and treasure. Thank you to our corporate sponsors: Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Nebraska Rural Radio Network (KOOL/Max Country), Nebraska Extension (York County), and York County Visitors Bureau. Our silver sponsors for the conference are: Midwest Bank, York News-Times, York County Corn Growers, and Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance & Real Estate.

We are inviting area farmers to come to the York Ag Conference taking place all day on January 12, 2023 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Conference registration is not required but it is helpful. We are asking those attending to complete the free registration that is located on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

There is still time to make your reservations for the Chamber’s annual banquet taking place Tuesday, January 17. The banquet is a time for us to recognize several that have made a difference in our area. There will be businesses and individuals honored throughout the evening. Our team is busy putting the final touches on what is always a fantastic evening for everyone in attendance.

Before you know it, it will be February, and the Home and Garden Show will be here. We are actively accepting vendors for this popular event that will take place February 17 and 18. We have confirmed the shred truck will be onsite and the FFA will hold their pancake feed. Stay tuned for more details as we move into the new year.

Jill, Sarah and myself would like to wish everyone a fantastic New Year and we look forward to working with our member and community in 2023!