Looking back with a smile

When I walked into York High School on my first day of school, I was nervous about starting my new classes, finding my way around, and wondering whether I would even get to stay in school for the entire year without the school shutting down.

I was afraid that I wouldn’t be any good at making friends, or that I would embarrass myself during classes. Fortunately, fears were made to be overcome.

The 2020-2021 school year was an interesting time to be a freshman in high school. Mask mandates, remote competitions and quarantines aren’t the usual things a student worries about; but nevertheless, I think that my first year at York High School was the best I could have made it, and a great kickoff to my future academic and fine arts plans. I think the most prevalent reason for my involvement in different after-school activities was peer pressure -- in this case, the good kind of peer pressure. My friends were all keen on trying as many different clubs, sports, and extracurriculars as possible, and their enthusiasm led me to try out for Dukes and Duchesses, One Act, District Music Contests, the Madrigal Christmas Show, Pops Concert, and the YHS musical. If it weren’t for my friends' encouragement, I would never have made so many good memories throughout the year.