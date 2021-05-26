Looking back with a smile

When I walked into York High School on my first day of school, I was nervous about starting my new classes, finding my way around, and wondering whether I would even get to stay in school for the entire year without the school shutting down.
I was afraid that I wouldn’t be any good at making friends, or that I would embarrass myself during classes. Fortunately, fears were made to be overcome.
The 2020-2021 school year was an interesting time to be a freshman in high school. Mask mandates, remote competitions and quarantines aren’t the usual things a student worries about; but nevertheless, I think that my first year at York High School was the best I could have made it, and a great kickoff to my future academic and fine arts plans. I think the most prevalent reason for my involvement in different after-school activities was peer pressure -- in this case, the good kind of peer pressure. My friends were all keen on trying as many different clubs, sports, and extracurriculars as possible, and their enthusiasm led me to try out for Dukes and Duchesses, One Act, District Music Contests, the Madrigal Christmas Show, Pops Concert, and the YHS musical. If it weren’t for my friends' encouragement, I would never have made so many good memories throughout the year.
Being involved in so many activities did have its drawbacks. I wasn’t able to see my family as much as I would have liked, and I had less time to study and relax. The “go, go, go” mindset that followed me some days left me feeling exhausted and stressed, but it also taught me how to juggle my schedule and analyze my priorities, important skills in life. Even if I didn’t enjoy every second of it, I wouldn’t have changed anything about my school events if given the chance. My experiences exposed me to new ideas and hobbies, and I grew as a performer, writer, reader, musician and overall person.
During my freshman year, I came out of my shell much more than I had previously. Before, I always considered myself a shy, bookish person, and I didn’t have much confidence socially, but this year, I finally made a real effort to talk to people and make new friends. I took my nose out of my books for a little longer, and focused on making connections with other people. I learned how to carry out a good conversation simply by asking questions, paying real attention to the person I was talking to, and trying to find common ground.
Overall, my freshman year has been a pretty wild ride. I’ve been in situations that exhilarated me, completely terrified me, and sometimes left me downright baffled, but I look back on it all with a smile. I don’t think my beginning-of-the-year self would have ever guessed what was in store for her. My advice to next year’s freshmen: high school has so many things to choose from. Embrace the opportunity to try something new, even if you’re not sure about it. You’ll meet great people along the way, and get to know yourself better. Step outside your comfort zone. As awkward as it may feel at first, you’ll thank yourself later. Have confidence in yourself. There’s no challenge that you can’t rise to meet if you put your mind to it. Happy summer vacation, everyone! I can’t wait to see what will happen next year!