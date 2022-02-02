Listening to Nebraskans

And on Saturday, I joined many Nebraskans in Lincoln for the Walk for Life. For 49 years in a row, Nebraskans have turned out by the thousands to show our support for the right to life. It was especially good to see people of all ages at this year’s walk. With so many young people on the side of life, the future of the pro-life movement is bright.

Those in attendance heard the inspirational story of Ashley Bratcher, an award-winning actress from movies such as “Unplanned” and “Princess Cut.” Ashley’s mother was just 19 years old when she found out she was pregnant. She considered ending her pregnancy, even visiting an abortion clinic before changing her mind and ultimately choosing life for her unborn daughter.

Ashley is now a proud advocate for vulnerable unborn children. She has spoken at crisis pregnancy centers around the country, and also partnered with Heartbeat International to create a scholarship program to help women with unplanned pregnancies continue their education. She is living out what it means to be pro-life, working on behalf of not only the unborn, but their mothers as well.