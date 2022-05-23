Library 101

As you may recall, I sent out a message on Facebook that I was looking for some volunteer opportunities to fill my day. I was pleased that the first one to contact me about a possibility of doing some work was Deb Robertson at the Kilgore Memorial Library.

We sat down and discussed an opportunity at the library. I have been working with the library for years: first as a member of the Library Board of Directors, then with Friends of the Library and finally the Library Foundation Board. Over the years I’ve become very familiar with the staff and what they do, so naturally I said yes to whatever they needed. I trusted Deb…after all, I was one of the first to welcome her to York and she actually helped save my life when I had my strokes three years ago.

Deb explained the task she had in mind for me was to clean off and sanitize all the books…all 6,000 of them. So, for the last couple of months, that’s how I spend my afternoons, wiping off and sanitizing their books. It may not sound exciting, but the books need it, and they don’t have the staff or the time to do it. Mostly the books need a damp cloth wiping to the front and back, and then I check to see if the binding is OK. Some of the books need a more involved cleaning and I sometimes find a collection of assorted book marks left inside. I do about 3-4 racks (each has about 90 books in them) each day. I lost count of how many I’ve done, but they always pack a rack for me.

I choose an empty desk for the job. I am usually next to the computer banks where I get a good view of who is coming in and going out of the library. I must say I am treated like a king by the staff when I am there. They pick out the books and get them on a rack for me. I knew several of the staff before I started this new adventure, but I’m glad I’m able to get to know the rest now. I hope people realize just how terrific each one is. They have their own expertise, but they also rotate through the busy front desk area. I have seen staff spend a lot of time with customers on book searches, computer assistance and general help.

I also noticed the computer banks are greatly utilized—especially in the late afternoon hours by mostly pre-teenagers. While a few are there to do homework, most of them are there to play computer games with their friends. They are good kids but sometimes they get a little loud. Now, I grew up being taught that you are to be quiet in the library. I was always scared to death of the librarians. That’s why I rarely went to my library when I was young. Deb has a more open view of what a library should be…a warm, friendly place to go for a variety of reasons. More and more people of all ages use our library for a variety of purposes.

The whole staff wants the library to be a place to for everyone to use. The Kilgore staff members are top notch and we are so lucky to have them working for us. I am lucky to be a part of that group for a while. Thanks for so many of you who stop by and tell me hello. That makes me feel so good.