Libraries are a place for connection, inspiration

It would be remiss of me not to start this column with anything other than appreciation. It has been amazing to see patrons inside the library again! I have enjoyed watching children walk out with piles of books and materials almost as big as they are! Seeing the joy on faces of those who returned in-person to Story Time and other special events. So many amazing students excited about their accomplishment of reading throughout the summer. I have seen “aha moments” at the computers, satisfaction on someone’s face as they find just the book they wanted, and amusement on a senior’s face as they watch a mother try to limit her children’s book requests. All of it fills me with gratitude that you have supported your Library through a global pandemic, and you are still here with us.
We have heard from our patrons why they are thankful for their library. The responses show gratitude really is all about the simple things…friendly/helpful staff, welcoming displays, a quiet place to study, free Wi-Fi, comfy chairs, spacious meeting rooms.
However, please keep in mind that we will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We will follow the guidance provided to us by the Centers for Disease Control, Four Corners Health Department, and the City of York guidelines.
The Community Conversations, which resulted in creating “Vision 2025,” are continuing. Library advocates/supporters meet at Kilgore Memorial Library to work on crucial topics that affect our community and are setting one-through-five-year goals. Input from the community is still essential on what is important to you and will be shared with our focus groups. To gather needed insight from as many of you as possible the Vision 2025 team has developed a survey that will be open for your input through the month of November. You could be the winner of one of four $25 gift cards if you complete the survey and enter your name in the drawing. This survey is our first method to learn more about the needs of our community members and how the library might develop new partnerships and programs to help meet the needs of those we serve. To complete the survey, go to https://libraries.ne.gov/york/vision-2025-survey/ or stop in the library complete it.
Bring your friends for a fun evening as you transform recycled books into holiday decorations. Our Christmas Craft Club started on Monday, November 1 at 5 p.m., and will be held each Monday through December 13.
The change in the weather has us all thinking of a bowl of delicious homemade soup. Mark your calendar for our annual “Souper Soup Sale” on November 27. The sale starts at 9 a.m. at the library. Friends’ members can reserve several quarts prior to the day of sale. We usually offer 25-30 different soups – something for everyone!
Thanksgiving will be here soon, and I’ve been noticing on Facebook, friends posting what they are thankful for this holiday season. Those posts certainly have given me pause to count my own blessings. What are you grateful for?