Libraries are a place for connection, inspiration

It would be remiss of me not to start this column with anything other than appreciation. It has been amazing to see patrons inside the library again! I have enjoyed watching children walk out with piles of books and materials almost as big as they are! Seeing the joy on faces of those who returned in-person to Story Time and other special events. So many amazing students excited about their accomplishment of reading throughout the summer. I have seen “aha moments” at the computers, satisfaction on someone’s face as they find just the book they wanted, and amusement on a senior’s face as they watch a mother try to limit her children’s book requests. All of it fills me with gratitude that you have supported your Library through a global pandemic, and you are still here with us.

We have heard from our patrons why they are thankful for their library. The responses show gratitude really is all about the simple things…friendly/helpful staff, welcoming displays, a quiet place to study, free Wi-Fi, comfy chairs, spacious meeting rooms.

However, please keep in mind that we will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We will follow the guidance provided to us by the Centers for Disease Control, Four Corners Health Department, and the City of York guidelines.