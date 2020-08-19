Blue Valley Community Action will be closed to the public through this Friday (August 21).
We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. We felt that with the increased COVID-19 cases within the city and county of York that we should close our doors for precautionary measures.
The well-being and good health of our staff, volunteers, clients and customers during these unusual times take priority.
Blue Valley hopes to resume business next week by continuing to serve the Walmart food and food pantries on their normal days and times. Blue Valley will also resume taking donations of furniture and housewares only.
Again, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience during these unprecedented times we’re living in.
Elizabeth King,
director of Blue Valley Community Action in York
