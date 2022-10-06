Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded

Dear Editor:

I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded.

Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.

A gentleman from the towing company, Frank, bought us lunch and made sure we made it to the hotel.

The guys at Auto Zone didn’t just get me my supplies, but they also worked on my car for me.

Cashiers and hotel staff engaged with my son so I could make it through another hour – by offering him a muffin or just talking to him so I could think.

These people don’t know us and I don’t know them, but they did so much for us. For being stranded in Nebraska, York is the best place and I wanted to give a shout out! Thank you!

Heidi and Noah Davenport, Mount Pleasant, Michigan