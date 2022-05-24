Letter to the editor: York County resident weighs in on use of ARPA funds

In my opinion, the decision process on the distribution of the $2.6 million in federal ARPA funds gives our county commissioners the opportunity to demonstrate how important financial oversight is when dealing with this windfall.

Federal oversight appears to have been lacking with the distribution of PPP funds. Federal stimulus funds only needed a tax return below a certain income level to have that sent to you, whether you needed it or not.

These ARPA funds that have been made available are there for projects or people that are in need of funds.

Giving a "bonus" to an employee that is doing a job they signed up for, during difficult times or not, is not an equitable use of these funds in my opinion. If they work extra hours, overtime is the norm. If they have expenses caused by having to work remotely, expenses should be covered, etc.

If they are going above and beyond their job description, it should be noted and if possible their wages adjusted.

Those ARPA funds are not "free." They originate from taxpayers. Our local officials can demonstrate financial oversight on these ARPA funds and to the best of their ability have these funds, if need be, get distributed to projects that benefit all taxpayers or benefit individual people that demonstrate a financial need.

Orville Stuhr, Waco