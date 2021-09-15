Letter to the editor: What a great parade!

Thank you York! What an awesome parade this year!

We have gone to every parade since we made York our hometown 37-plus years ago, and I have to say this past Saturday was outstanding! I have never seen that many people attend before. Everyone was happy, courteous and had a good time. It was a fantastic parade.

The one thing that truly caught my attention was when the winning float came by honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful day 20 years ago.…..there was silence, everyone stood and put their hand over their hearts….what a tribute to those who died on 9-11! Don’t know about others but it was a moment I will always remember.

Thank you York for being an outstanding hometown to so many, many good people. God bless America!

Judy Thomas, York