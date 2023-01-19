Letter to the editor: We need to show we love life

To the editor:

A sad anniversary is approaching on January 22 when our country weakened itself severely by tolerating the destruction of young life in the womb. This happened through a court decision in 1973. Now this date is being superseded by the refreshing “Dobbs” decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court this past June 24. Now it is time to reverse years of inaction, embarrassment and confusion that prolonged a great loss of life.

If you take the liberty to alter the lyrics of a popular song just a little, a person can come up with the phrase, “I need somebody to love – life!” And this is what people in each state can accomplish to support the unborn child, since the Court has cleared the way.

One way to make this happen is to attend the Walk for Life which will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln at 10 a.m. If you come you will not be alone. You will be helping to inject enthusiasm into our senators and representatives so they can complete this labor to give full legal protection to infants in the womb who need somebody to love life.

Sincerely,

Bill Dunavan, York/McCool Junction