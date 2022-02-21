Letter to the Editor: We are a community true to First Amendment values

“(There can be) no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.” – Ben Franklin

Across our country the first amendment is under assault. In Tennessee a celebrated book on holocaust history has been banned. Throughout the U.S., the right of free-thinking citizens to read and process information as they see fit without oversight or control from powerful outside agencies is being reduced and diminished, despite the constitution’s promise that such things would not occur in this country.

As president of the advisory board at Kilgore Memorial Library, I find these stories troubling on many levels. Do I agree with every thought in the books under attack? No. I certainly wouldn’t give some of these books to my children to read. This decision however is my own, and not one being made for me by the Orwellian groups that have begun to work for censorship in our great nation.

Despite my trouble over these stories in the news I remain encouraged. Our community has strong leadership in its library and schools, not least of which is our own Deb Robertson, director at Kilgore. The people making decisions in our neighborhood are aware of their responsibilities to the constitution and to the citizens they represent. Freedom of speech must remain a core value if we are to be truly free. As for us in York, I’m proud to say we are a community that is true to first amendment values, and to the principles that make us great.

Jake Owens, York