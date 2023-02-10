After reading Stephen Postier's Letter to the Editor in the February 4 paper, I felt we all needed and have a right to know the rest of the story, and find out about this group that is spreading "hate" in Postier's words. This is the complete email that Postier was referencing in his letter.

"On Saturday, January 21st, Retired Nebraska State Patrol Colonel Tom Nesbitt briefed the State Central Committee GOP quarterly meeting in Omaha of the third-party investigation regarding the break-in at the State Party headquarters. The details described how former NEGOP Executive Director, Taylor Gage, deleted 200 GB of data/emails and stole items from the building following the leadership turnover this past summer.

A packed room of Republican patriots with a few notable establishment RINOs sat in awe as Colonel Nesbitt described all that took place. Chairman Eric Underwood hired Col. Nesbitt to independently investigate the break-in. Everyone knew that Pete Ricketts' crew fully funded and ran the NEGOP but what was it that the financial data and emails contained that was so worthy of destruction? This is the same scale as Hilary Clinton whitewashing her email server! Why did they rush back to HQ to delete files, steal laptops, documents, and security cameras as was noted in Colonel Nesbitt's report? What were they hiding?

Of note, Taylor Gage is Kay Orr's grandson and is currently working in D.C. on Rep. Mike Flood's staff. Yes, that Kay Orr, previous Neraska Governor. Taylor's brother works for now Governor Jim Pillem, who recently appointed Ricketts to his U.S. Senate seat! How Incestuous! Col Nesbitt went on to highlight a concern with the Lincoln Police Dept. not releasing the police report from the break-in. He quoted as saying, "They refuse to give it to me. And I can tell you, being former Colonel of the State Patrol, there is no reason for them not to produce the report."

Is the LPD covering something up or is this just an oversight? A few in attendance said they would be filing FOIA type requests. "I'm fed up with corruption in our own party, it must stop!" Will the emails & financial data expose more criminality? Col Nesbitt put it best: "I observed a crime scene." We deserve to know who committed these crimes regardless of the wealth and affluence of those involved.

UPDATE: We have since received information that members of the NEGOP Executive Committee are being pressured on the break-in, being asked to stop the investigation in the name of "unity!"

This Friday, Feb. 3rd, 10:30AM, in Lancaster County Courtroom 21, NEGOP v Lincoln Police, there is a motion to Quash Subpoena-

For those who weren't in attendance at the SCC meeting, you could hear audible gasps from members as Col. Nesbitt detailed the break-in, ensuing investigation, and other details relating to the crimes committed last summer. Now, behind closed doors the establishment is saying to "let it go, sweep it under the rug."

Things may be different if the same establishment actually showed they wanted to work with the newly elected NEGOP leadership. But they haven't, only causing division at every turn. Based on the RNC chair vote from Jan 21st, 33% of the old guard still remains. Let it be known that those who choose to turn their backs on their party and their duty in a time like this are nothing but cowards. They are weak-willed individuals who lack the fortitude and backbone to stand up for what is right. (The next paragraph is what Postier quotes in his letter)

Make no mistake, this is a war for the state party's very survival. Those who seek to appease the enemy and the enemies from within, to lay down and surrender, are no better than the enemy themselves. They are a cancer that threatens to weaken and destroy us from within. For NFC, if you aren't with us, you're against us. It's better to be a warrior in the garden than a garder in a war.

Luke 8:17 "For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all."

Now you can decide for yourself on who is spreading "hate", and distrust.

You can find the Nebraska Freedom Coalition at nebraskafreedom.org

Diana Johnson

Henderson