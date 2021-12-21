Letter to the editor: The loss of a great citizen

Unfortunately, McCool Junction and the surrounding area recently lost a stalwart citizen, Cleon Schwartz.

Cleon and I were classmates in McCool Junction and enjoyed our time together. I still laugh when I remember when Cleon on occasions would drive a John Deere to school.

In later years, I developed a bidding respect for Cleon and his younger brother Allen for serving their country in the U.S. Army when they could have easily opted out.

Cleon’s work ethic, instilled by his hard working parents and his church parishioners, was unmatched. Cleon was always ready to step up to help and aid those around him who were in need.

In a world that has turned upside down in the past two years, Cleon stood out as an example we should try to emulate.

As they say, we lost one of the good ones.

Sincerely,

Johnny White

Bakersfield, California