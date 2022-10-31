 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the candidates

With Election Day quickly approaching I wanted to take a moment and thank all the candidates who chose to run for office. No matter the outcome of November 8th, I truly appreciate anyone that steps forward wanting to serve their community. Publicly putting your name up for election, running a campaign, and if elected, serving in office, takes commitment and dedication. Thank you!

For everyone else in our community, I encourage you to get to know the candidates. Find out what motivates them, why they are running for office. The York News Times and Max Country do a good job of disseminating information about many of the candidates. Some have Facebook pages or websites to research, and I am willing to bet every single one would be willing to talk in person about what is driving them to serve our community. Take the opportunity to reach out and meet them. And make sure to vote on November 8.

Stephen Postier, York 

