Letter to the editor: Taking action to fight food insecurity

How great is York? Last year YCDC and the York County Health Coalition (of which I am executive director, full disclosure) completed a survey on food access and found that one out of every three people in York County was sometimes unsure if they'd have enough food. One of several things we did in response was construct some free pantries to put around town; Champion Builders did this free of charge for us, and multiple organizations have volunteered to host them! What's more, our first pantry continues to be used but has yet to run out of food, thanks to the continued generosity of the neighbors who keep filling it!

York is an incredible place. A year ago my family and I made the choice to move back here after a decade away, and we've never regretted it. I tell my kids daily how proud we are to live in a community where neighbors take care of each other. It takes a village to raise a child, and I can't think of a better village to help me raise mine.

On Friday, September 17, we will be hosting a community meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cornerstone Room at York College. Food insecurity is one of the main topics we'll be discussing and I'd be honored to share a table with you. Lunch is free and the discussion will help us determine next steps to help care for our neighbors. See you there!

Jake Owens, York