Letter to the Editor: Rural McCool resident addresses solar project

Dear editor,

As McCool Junction natives who recently returned to the land we love, we offer our perspective on the proposed K-Junction Solar Project:

While solar (and wind) projects may be a viable opportunity to address the growing global energy demand and reduce the negative impact of harmful chemicals into our local water supply, it is not the best option for McCool Junction and its people.

McCool Junction is home to some of the most productive and fertile soil in the world. Area farmers help make the state of Nebraska a national leader in producing soybeans, wheat, dry edible beans, pork, grain sorghum, popcorn and eggs. The land is used to help meet the growing global food demand, another important issue to address. This raises important questions and/or concern of a (not so) hidden agenda for certain renewable energy companies to capitalize on federal financial incentives. Why sacrifice the land that is absolutely necessary to help feed our nation, when these panels could be placed elsewhere? What impact will the project have on the land for future agricultural production? Where/how will these toxic panels be disposed of once out of commission? Why do companies lease, instead of purchase the land? What happens if/when subsidies end and projects are sold? How will neighboring properties and their value be affected? And most importantly, will the solar company stand by the promises they have made to mitigate the harm to the land and our community or will they continue to offer their money as a solution to every obstacle they encounter?

McCool Junction is also home to some of the most selfless and caring people in the world.

In 2002, the school was struggling to keep its doors open. Community members united to ensure that this would not happen. Now, to say that our school district is flourishing is an understatement. None of this could have been possible without the people of McCool Junction.

It is these people that we are truly blessed to be surrounded by. The same people that come together to help each other out when a storm wreaks havoc, a wildfire strikes in another part of the state, or flooding occurs. Those who will drop what they are doing to help a neighbor who is ill and unable to harvest their crops. Those same people that we love and care so much about.

We recognize the right to use your land as you best see fit and understand the importance of finding alternative methods to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, but do we welcome a company that has only created anger and divide among our families, neighbors and friends? It is not time to fight, but to join together and do what is best for our community and for the future of agriculture.

Brooklyn Swantek, McCool Junction