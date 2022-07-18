Letter to the Editor: Reader thanks strangers who helped her husband

I would like to thank the family who helped my husband. He was walking on the street near the National Guard Armory and he fell and hit his head and was bleeding and needed help to get up. I saw the young man (in his baseball uniform) walking with my hubby and a van was slowly following. As soon as I saw them, I knew something was wrong. He was pretty scraped up, glasses ruined and he is still pretty sore.
In hindsight, I did not get their names. We thanked them but in the chaos, I didn’t get the young man’s or his parents’ names. We feel pretty bad about that but we were both very shaken up at that moment.
We want them to know that we are so very grateful from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness.
Al and Judy Thomas, York