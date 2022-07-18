 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Reader thanks strangers who helped her husband

  • 0
Letter to the Editor stock photo

I would like to thank the family who helped my husband. He was walking on the street near the National Guard Armory and he fell and hit his head and was bleeding and needed help to get up. I saw the young man (in his baseball uniform) walking with my hubby and a van was slowly following. As soon as I saw them, I knew something was wrong. He was pretty scraped up, glasses ruined and he is still pretty sore.

In hindsight, I did not get their names. We thanked them but in the chaos, I didn’t get the young man’s or his parents’ names. We feel pretty bad about that but we were both very shaken up at that moment.

We want them to know that we are so very grateful from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness.

Al and Judy Thomas, York

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Balloon Days is upon us

Balloon Days is upon us

Everything gets going Friday, July 15. Our team will be busy hosting 144 golfers and over 20-plus sponsors for a full day of golfing at the an…

Just Melanie -- Love letters

Just Melanie -- Love letters

“Grace got run over. We’re really sad. It’s different than when you have to let a runt pig die, Grandpa. We loved her and she was part of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News