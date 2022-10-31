Letter to the Editor: Reader supports Hotovy

I am writing to encourage all voters to support Dr. Pat Hotovy in his quest to serve as our senator from the 24th District in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the YPS Board of Education and the YPS Foundation Board, I have found him to be a man of the highest character and good judgement. Pat is a natural leader who will listen to the concerns of his constituents and support what he believes to be in their best interest and that of the state of Nebraska. He is always willing to investigate the facts behind proposals and determine the possible effects of any decisions made. It would be advantageous to all of us to have Pat's voice in the legislature with his experience in both the medical and educational arenas as he would provide much needed factual information upon which to make decisions that affect all our lives. His honesty and integrity would serve us well, and his voice in the legislative process would be of great benefit to the entire state.