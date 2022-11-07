Letter to the editor: Reader says public opinion doesn't make it morally right

Editor,

How can the York News-Times stand to publish editorial views such as the left-wing one taken from the Tampa Bay Times and printed in the Friday, Oct. 21 paper? According to it, public opinion favors same-sex marriage, legalization of marijuana and legal abortion. And according to that editorial, that represents progress.

To me, that represents proof of the moral deterioration of the public and its rejection of the Christian faith. As I have written before, I do not believe public opinion favoring something makes it morally right.

In I Corinthians 6:9-10 of the Holy Bible, St. Paul writes, “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the Kingdom of God.”

Also from the Bible, Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,” is taken as God’s indication that a fetus is a life.

I’m not a prophet but I see a direct connection between the rejection of Biblical morals and society’s increase in crime. I also wonder if the droughts, fires, wars, floods, hurricanes, pandemics are God’s way of calling us to repent and/or if they mean God is returning soon to take us to Himself.

In I Corinthians 6:11 from the bible, St. Paul goes on to say, “And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Spirit of our God.”

To me, that washing is the true source of progress and life.

A Bible-thumping moralist,

Alice Fritz, Waco