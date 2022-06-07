Letter to the Editor: Reader says he stands in favor of K-Junction Solar project

I understand that there is a vocal minority utilizing the megaphone of social media to oppose the K-Junction Solar Project. I personally stand with Mr. Larry Blum who wrote in recently, and with his legal right to utilize his land as he sees fit. In addition, I stand with UNL's economic impact study that shows that the economic gain to our community would be exponentially larger than any agricultural loss as a result of this project ($31mil in labor wages gained vs. $560k lost, $184mil in output gained vs. $3mil output lost).

While I understand that some small populations want to reduce everything they see to a "Conservative vs. Liberal" issue, the simple fact is that the Solar Project is a good idea in every way. It is backed by local leaders, state researchers, and experts who understand the need to diversify America’s energy. Until peer reviewed, expert analysis says otherwise, I will remain in favor of this project, and will support the constitutional rights of local landowners.