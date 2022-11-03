Letter to the Editor: Reader says, "City council, you got it wrong"

Some takeaways from the denial. The existing ordinance in reference to in-ground pools was changed to reflect an error in the wording of the ordinance. It contradicted itself. One portion stated a fence was required whereas in another a specific cover without a fence was sufficient. An error that should not have gotten through the readings of the ordinance. The council elected to delete the portion about fencing. Interpretation of having that specific cover only meant that at the time of building a pool, it would be inspected to insure it did in fact have a cover but without a requirement of using that cover when the pool is left unattended. That is illogical. You are allowed a pool cover but you don't have to use it. In essence you might have an unattended pool with no cover in use or fence protection. Where's the common sense? Safety first. And the safest for pool safety is a fence enclosure. The specific issue at hand is swimming pools, not ponds or creeks,