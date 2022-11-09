Letter to the Editor: Reader reflects on recent editorial opinions in YNT

Regarding the Opinion article by Alice Fritz, “Readers says public opinion doesn’t make it morally right.” I believe in a free press according to the first Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America. We might not always agree with someone’s opinion, and someone might not agree to our opinion, but that is better than just one person’s opinion being forced down into our minds. Please keep on writing your opinion, so we can decide in a free society what we will believe.

I also believe as you do on the moral issue. Taken from the view of the Lord God Almighty but the world has rejected that belief due to the political environment we live in. It is a shame, but it is life, we all do not have the same beliefs but that is what our founders fought and died for freedom of the press and speech.

The second article on the Opinion page was about “More input regarding backyard pools.” Input by Jody Ritzdorf of York. The article was concerning fences around pools and safety of the use of them. The logic was right on, York has demonstrated a concern for the citizens of York including children. Children are children and they love adventure and fun, if we care we should change what is dangerous to what is safe. Fences are used for more than dividing yards.

This leads right into the article by Kerry Hoffschneider, “She Knew,” after visiting her first cousin, Joy, and their relationship and ended with a reminder that we should let others know that we love them before it’s too late.

The article about Grand Island and the “mural project” how it supported a Project that United different people. What an idea to promote your city.

Loran Yunevich, York