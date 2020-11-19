 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Reader gives opinion about election results
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Reader gives opinion about election results

  • 0

In my humble opinion, Mr. Postier should forfeit his election. At the time of the election he was in eligible because of his home address. This shows a failure in many areas. Why was he allowed to register?

He was not in the city limits then and not at the time of the voting so he should not be allowed after the fact to have his home annexed into the city limits. Give it up, and run next time if you are in the city limits then. This is what is wrong with our political system. The rules must be followed.

Judy Thomas, York

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News