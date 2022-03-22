Letter to the Editor: Reader encourages donations to Orphan Grain Train

Dear Editor,

I want to thank the News-Times for running my editorials in the past and I hope you will choose to publish this one as well.

My heart is sad over the plight of the people in Ukraine. I wish something would/could have been done to stop this before it happened.

I am inviting others to join in making a monetary donation to the Orphan Grain Train designated for the people of Ukraine. The address is Orphan Grain Train, PO Box 1873, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Also, a while back, Central Nebraska Orphan Grain Train in Grand Island was needing more volunteers to help. Now, due to hardworking volunteers they are caught up on sorting and packing and have room for donations of clothing and bedding.

The Orphan Grain Train was founded by a Lutheran pastor from Norfolk. It provides relief to people in need in the name of Jesus. We love because He (Jesus) first loved us.

Respectfully,

Alice Fritz, Waco