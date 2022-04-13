 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Reader asks about landfill garbage

  • 0

What’s with all the garbage floating around the area of the landfill? I have lived in this area for the last twenty years and have never found reason to complain about the disregard for the environment that has been visible for many weeks now. I am seriously considering filing a formal charge of careless littering. A phone call made two weeks ago resulted in blaming a broken fence that had since been fixed and a promise that the garbage would be cleaned up as soon as feasible. I am still trying to define feasible!

Judy Gilsdorf, York

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

President Biden's border crisis

President Biden's border crisis

There is a crisis at our southern border, and President Biden is only making it worse. At the end of March, U.S. Customs and Border Protection…

A weekend outing with Mom

A weekend outing with Mom

We did something very brave over the weekend…we brought Bob’s sister, Susan, to Omaha to see my mother, Joan, and for an added bonus of fun, m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News