Letter to the editor: Reader asks about landfill garbage

What’s with all the garbage floating around the area of the landfill? I have lived in this area for the last twenty years and have never found reason to complain about the disregard for the environment that has been visible for many weeks now. I am seriously considering filing a formal charge of careless littering. A phone call made two weeks ago resulted in blaming a broken fence that had since been fixed and a promise that the garbage would be cleaned up as soon as feasible. I am still trying to define feasible!