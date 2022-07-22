 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Reader argues against columnist's commentary

Editor,

I do not agree with Gene Lyons’ commentary, “Republicans’ overreach can’t last” which the News-Times published on July 15. The man resorted to name-calling of those who do not share the Democratic Party’s views on abortion or gun control.

For example, “right wing zealots,” “Far-right Bible-Beaters,” “moralistic zealots,” “authoritarians.”

As a Bible-believing Christian, I do not believe that majority opinion makes something right. I go by the Ten Commandments and God’s word. Gene Lyons casts the Republican Party and Christians as the bad guys. The bag guys are the criminals raping 10-year-old girls and firing weapons into crowds. The problem is not “moralistic zealots,” it is people’s complete lack of morals. The problem is not “far right Bible-beaters,” it is people who reject the Bible and the morals it teaches and commit horrific crimes.

The answer is not for the Democrats to reinstate Roe vs. Wade. The answer is for the people of the country including myself to repent and return to the teachings of the Bible. God is a whole lot smarter than public opinion.

Alice Fritz, Waco

