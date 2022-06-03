Letter to the Editor: Reader addresses county commissioner, other board members, on employee bonus decision

Mr. Bulgrin,

My wife Pamela and I live in York County, District 2 and you are our County Board Commissioner. Having both retired from government work, we truly appreciate the dedicated commitment and efforts of the municipal and county workers in York. The past two plus years of the Covid-19 pandemic have been extremely challenging for everyone. Especially workers who did not have the luxury, security, and safety of being able to work from home. We very much appreciate the fact that Mr. Sikes proposed a 4-thousand-dollar bonus for those county employees who absolutely had to show up for work, day in and day out, despite the hazardous risks to themselves and their families. These primarily were members of the York County Sheriff's Office, York County Jail personnel and York County Court House staff. We also appreciate that Mr. Sikes and Mr. Bamesberger continued to support this measure and vote for it.

I can't tell you how disappointed we are in you, as our county representative for not supporting this motion. Along with Mr. Grotz and Mr. Obermier you voted no on this motion. This would have provided a monetary bonus, but above and beyond that, it would have provided acknowledgment, and appreciation for the efforts of these fine dedicated county employees, which apparently you chose not to offer any deserving, worthy validation. Nor did Mr. Grotz or Mr. Obermier. I guess, according to some county concerns, a gravel road or two means a lot more than the flesh and blood folks and their families that work and serve us.

Out of a 2.6-million-dollar Federal allotment, a 4-thousand-dollar bonus to 70 employees would have amounted to $280,000, or approximately 9.2% of the total amount. Also, under this allotment, it is totally permissible to provide Covid-19 related rewards and bonuses to dedicated essential workers. It's nice to know that both Seward and Hamilton Counties have already agreed to honor their employees with a Covid-19 bonus. Perhaps maybe you can take a lesson from them. Also, I'm sure when election time comes, there will be many folks like us who will remember. Who will remember who supported our hard-working essential county workers and who didn't.

Jim and Pam Edmondson

1 Edison Ave.

York, Ne 68467