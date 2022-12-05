Letter to the Editor: Reaction to 'nitrate police' story

Editor,

I am reacting to the article, “No Nitrate Police,” by Vanqi Xu of the Flatwater Free Press which started on the front page of the Nov. 26 paper, continued through the entirety of Page A6 and finally concluded on Page A7. It seemed more like an anti-farmer editorial than news.

Not all farmers are like the one who walked out of a mandatory training, remarking that his own drinking water has tested 40 parts per million all his life and he’s fine. Did he forget to fill out the paperwork required of all farmers but the NRD can’t do anything about, and get socked with a $2,500 fine? More likely he just doesn’t believe nitrates are harmful and that’s why the anger.

The farmers deserve a lot more respect than that article gives whether they apply anhydrous like they always did or whether they apply less anhydrous, no-till and/or plant cover crops. Farming involves a lot of risk and requires a lot of expertise. Everyone likes to eat and drive places, and can, thanks to the farmers.

The farmers on the NRDs who oppose regulation were elected through the democratic process.

The nitrate problem did not develop overnight and won’t be resolved overnight. Is the answer more regulation and inflammatory editorials posing as news? Some on both sides of the issue perhaps can’t see beyond themselves but most don’t want children dying from brain cancer.

I think the answer is in people working together for everyone’s benefit. Farmers voluntarily reducing nitrogen use, families testing water for nitrates and air for radon, using bottled water or installing reverse osmosis or radon mitigation devices as needed.

My water has been tested and is fine, but nevertheless my husband, Allen Fritz, died of brain cancer at the age of 59. We live in a fallen world where bad things happen. Where would we be without Jesus? He is the reason for the season. Blessed Christmas to all.

Respectfully,

Alice Fritz, Waco