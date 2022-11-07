Letter to the editor: More input regarding backyard pools

I have been watching with interest the issue regarding private swimming pools in York not requiring fencing.

The ordinance, in itself, is confusing. If the wording changed because of an error, why can’t it just be changed for the safety of children, pets or even adults that have easy access to water?

I have lived in the area for approximately 35 years. I remember when police officers in town would give children gift certificates if they were riding their bikes with helmets. So I know that York is concerned about the safety of children.

Also, York provides for children as shown in the city parks, museums, library improvements, and the waterpark and more.

I am a mother and a grandmother and I know firsthand, children will do what they want to do even after you tell them what is right and wrong.

In 1997 in Omaha, the Woracek twin girls, three years old, in the middle of a cold winter night, decide to go for a walk in the alley. Their parents were sleeping in a very warm and child loving home. But these two girls were able to get a snack, put on their coats, figure out how to unlock the door and hours later were found lying on top of each other almost frozen. Luckily, they survived. No pool here, but children, with no fear. Children on an adventure.

This is what can happen if children decide to go swimming in the neighbor’s pool that does not have a fence around it. Adventure is written all over this.

Jody Ritzdorf, York